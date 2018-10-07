COLIN TURKINGTON: British champion home third in China outing

Northern Ireland’s Colin Turkington capped his debut weekend in the China Touring Car Championship with a third-place finish.

The recently-crowned British Touring Car Championship winner was competing behind the wheel of a SAIC VW333 Racing’s Volkswagen Lamando GTSs at Wuhan.

Portadown-born Turkington was drafted in to take over from Andre Couto for the meeting and celebrated with placings of fourth and third. Turkington finished second behind Adam Morgan and Josh Burdon in Sunday’s race.

“A great race with a great car,” confirmed Turkington via social media. “We compromised the set-up to make it strong in the areas for over-taking and I could keep pushing and go forwards.

“Lots of points for the team, and that’s what I’m here to do!”

Saturday’s first outing in the championship ended with Turkington fourth.

“It was fierce out there, but I’m happy to finish and score well for the team,” stated Turkington. “I lost a few positions off the line, but that was my first chance to try a start in this car. We can improve for tomorrow and go forwards.”