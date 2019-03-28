Colin Turkington upbeat after first test in new BMW

Reigning champion Colin Turkington was more than satisfied after completing a test in the new BMW 3 Series ahead of next weekend’s opening round of the British Touring Championship.

Team BMW broke cover with their new BMW 3 Series following an intensive few months completing the build of the three 330i M Sport race cars.

Turkington said: “We’ve covered a considerable amount of ground over the past two days familiarising ourselves with the new 3 series and getting comfortable.

“The key has been to get an understanding of how the car responds to changes and we’ve been able to narrow the window of performance.

“Straight out of the box the car feels stable and strong in the fast corners, but there is still a lot of work to do,” he added.

“The important thing from here is to take what we learn today and complete a thorough analysis of the test programmes from the three cars.

“This should speed up the learning process so that we can arrive at Brands next week with a good base set-up.”

Championship winning engineer Dan Millard commenced his role with Turkington at Brands Hatch following the departure of Turkington’s former engineer Kevin Berry.

Announced last week, Millard has been working closely with the current champion in the lead up to their first track appearance, and as expected, the pair have quickly clicked.

Turkington said: “I feel confident and motivated by Dan whose experience will be a real asset to the team.

“He is very precise with his analysis and applies a methodical approach which I like.”