Guy Martin pulls out of Tandragee 100

Guy Martin is a non-starter at this weekend’s Around A Pound Tandragee 100.

The Lincolnshire rider had entered the Classic race on his BSA Rocket Three machine.

Martin was also due to compete at the Cookstown 100 last weekend, before pulling out due to gearbox issues.

A statement issued by the Tandragee 100 organisers on Thursday said the same problem had ruled Martin out of the County Armagh meeting, with the 36-year-old deciding to err on the side of caution.

The statement said: ‘It is with regret that we confirm that Guy Martin has withdrawn from this year's Tandragee 100. Guy has not taken this decision lightly and had been looking forward to the event.

‘The Club appreciates all the efforts Guy had been making to get his bike ready to try to get here and support his decision wholeheartedly’.

Roads close for practice on Friday from 3pm and on Saturday for racing from 10am.