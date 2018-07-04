Important traffic information for those travelling to the Irish Open on Thursday

As a result of a fatal Road Traffic Collision shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesdayon the R 238 at Castlequarter, Fahan a traffic diversion has been put in place by An Garda Siochána with assistance by Donegal County Council.

This diversion is to facilitate the Garda Traffic Investigation teams and will be reviewed hourly in an effort to cause minimum disruption to motorists in particular motorists travelling to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

All traffic will be diverted at Bridgend (19th Hole Pub) via R 239 to Birdstown to the Eastern corridor via Muff, Quigley’s Point to Carndonagh and onto Ballyliffin. Note: There is no disruption to traffic travelling from Buncrana to the event.

Motorists travelling from Derry/Londonderry are advised to travel via the Culmore Road (A2 Route) northbound to Muff village to join the R 238 to Quigley’s Point and R240 to Carndonagh to approach Ballyliffin where Gardaí and Irish Open Stewarts will direct traffic to car parking facilities.

Motorists are strongly advised to allow extra time for their journey to Ballyliffin in the morning, listen to local media broadcasts & news bulletins which will provide the latest and up to date traffic flow information. It is hoped that there will be minimum disruption to traffic travelling to the event.

An Garda Siochána have deployed additional resources to ensure minimum level of disruption and would request that motorists co-operate and comply with directions given.

The public are advised that the peak travel times will be from 06.30hrs to 9.30am & 12.30hrs to 14.30hrs and egress traffic peak is from 16.30hrs to 19.00hrs daily.

Latest traffic information relating to this diversion will be provided via the following information sources.

Garda Siochana Facebook page.

Garda Twitter Feed.

AA Road watch

Donegal County Council website www.donegalcoco.ie