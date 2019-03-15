Inaugural scholarship is fitting tribute to legacy of 'Flying Doctor' John Hinds

The inaugural Dr John Hinds Scholarship was launched on Friday in memory of the popular ‘Flying Doctor’ and pioneering leader in the field of emergency trauma care.

Dr Hinds, a consultant anaesthetist and intensive care consultant at Craigavon Area Hospital, was tragically killed in his role as a travelling doctor at the Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin in July 2015.

Dr John Hinds was held in the highest regard by the riders. He is pictured here with Guy Martin in 2010 at the Ulster Grand Prix. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker.

Known in road racing circles simply as ‘Doctor John’, the 35-year-old was held in the highest regard by racers and fans alike. His death almost four years ago left a huge void in the sport.

He led the campaign for a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in Northern Ireland and was the major driving force the establishment of today’s vital Air Ambulance NI service.

The scholarship has been set up to honour his legacy and the College of Paramedics UK is calling on all levels of pre-hospital responder throughout Ireland – from first responder to advanced paramedic – to grasp the opportunity to win a place at the Anaesthesia Trauma and Critical Care (ATACC) course, which provides for first responder to advanced level. The prize is provided in association with Galen.

A spokesperson from the College of Paramedics said: “This award is presented in memory of the late Dr John Hinds, a man held in high regard as an inspirational leader by Paramedics/EMTs and indeed anyone with an interest in pre-hospital care within Ireland.

“He selflessly gave a huge amount of his own time to educating and supporting paramedics and ambulance staff on the Island of Ireland and a scholarship for those colleagues is a fitting and practical way to preserve their memory of such a well-respected colleague and medical professional.”

Entrants are required to write a case study which should be ‘written to protect patient confidentiality, using original text, with references as appropriate and countersigned by a registered Paramedic supporting your work as a genuine case study’.

The winner will receive attendance at an ATACC course in the UK, plus travel costs.

Additionally, the winner will be required to publish their case study in Paramedic INSIGHT, with a follow-up article that will describe undertaking the course.

Entries must be made using the Dr John Hinds Scholarship Award Entry Form and submitted via email to awards@collegeofparamedics.co.uk. This can be downloaded at www.collegeofparamedics.co.uk. The College Honours and Awards Committee will then select the winning piece. Entries close on April 19.