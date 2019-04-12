Jordi Murphy: Jack McGrath will be great guy to have around Kingspan when he joins Ulster over summer

Irish international back row Jordi Murphy knows that his former Leinster team mate will be a huge asset on and off the field when he joins Ulster over the summer.

Irish prop McGrath will follow Murphy's decision a year ago to make a Provincial switch from Leinster to Ulster in a bid to boost his international prospects.

Murphy also looks forward to the exciting run-in to the end of the Guinness PRO14 season and hopes for more knockout rugby before the campaign is over.

Watch our sports editor Richard Mulligan's interview with Murphy which took place during a Kingspan Coaching Masterclass at Edenderry Primary School, Portadown