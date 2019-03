Killicomaine Junior High School celebrated winning the finals day of the Ulster U12 High Schools' Cup.

Schools from across the Province had gone through regional qualifying events and 16 contested the final's day at Lurgan Rugby Club.

It was to be an all Portadown affair in the final, with Killicomaine JHS taking on Clounagh.

Clounagh had beaten Lurgan JHS in their semi-final while Killicomaine were victors over Cavan school, St Aidan's Comprehensive in the other semi.