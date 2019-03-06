Markethill: Primary school pupils meet Ulster Rugby heroes thanks to Dale Farm

Markethill Primary School pupils have secured a rugby treat thanks to success in the Dale Farm Building Heroes competition.

Rugby-loving students won a training session with Ulster Rugby’s Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan and Johnny McPhillips.

Finlay Starrett from P7 submitted the successful entry detailing why his class deserved the visit.

The winning entry also secured Starrett’s class a kit of personalised Dale Farm rugby jerseys and ice cream.

“Since 2011, we have been honoured to be the official dairy sponsor of the Ulster Rugby Team, and we love nothing more than getting behind our boys in white,” confirmed Dale Farm in a statement. “Just like the team, we are devoted to excellence and the promotion of healthy eating and the role that dairy plays in our daily diets.”