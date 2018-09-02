McGlynn and Sittuk complete hat-tricks at Waterside Half Marathon titles

The 37th Waterside Half Marathon recorded familiar victors this morning as Strabane’s Ann Marie McGlynn and Kenyan Freddie Sittuk broke through the winner’s tape at St Columb’s Park Running Track to take the senior female and male honours respectively.

It was a third WHM win for both runners at the event which attracted a record registration of over 2,000 runners and had the added prestige this year of hosting the Ulster Half Marathon Championships.

Athletes set off from Ebrington at the start of Sunday's Waterside Half Marathon which attracted more than 2,000 competitors.

The women’s Ulster title went to McGlynn who also claimed the course record in an outstanding time of 1.17.01 while North Belfast Harriers' Andrew Annett, who finished just one second behind Sittuk, claimed the men’s honours.

Derry's James Divin took the wheelchair title in a tight battle with Inishowen man Karol Doherty while Foyle Valley's Scott Rankin was the first north west runner home as he finished third in the senior men’s section.

Ciara Toner and Gemma McDonald took the other podium positions in the women’s race.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, was at the finish line to greet the runners as they finished where he congratulated all the runners on completing the 13.1 mile course.

Strabanes Ann MarieMcGlynn is congratulated on her third Waterside Half Marathon title by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle.

"Well done to the thousands of athletes who took part in the Waterside Half Marathon and the Everybody Active Junior Games event that ran alongside it on Sunday morning," he said.

"There was a genuine feel good factor around the city as hundreds of people lined the streets to give their support to the runners as they weaved their way around both sides of the river.

"Managing a race of this scale necessitates a sharply co-ordinated effort from a number of statutory agencies and I would like to commend the Festival and Events team at Council and City of Derry Spartans in delivering another efficient event.”

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, thanked everyone who took part in the Half Marathon and the Mini Olympics that was held during the main event.

"Congratulations to all the runners, no matter what your level, running in a half marathon is a significant achievement and I hope everyone achieved their personal goals," she said.

"We were delighted that more teams than ever took advantage of the relay option this year and that it had the added prestige of hosting the NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships and the qualifiers for the NI squad for the Commonwealth Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff next month.

"Thanks in particular to Gerry Lynch and the City of Derry Spartans Club, without their expertise this event wouldn't be possible."