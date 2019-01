Armagh beat holders Donegal 0-14 to 1-10 in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final as Tyrone edged out Derry 0-14 to 1-8 in the other last-four game.

The Orchard men trailed by three twice in the first half but fought back to lead 0-9 to 1-5 at half-time.

There was never more than a point in it in the second half but Rory Grugan’s 68th-minute score clinched victory.

Peter Harte hit five of Tyrone’s last six points after Patrick Coney’s goal had put Derry two up after half-time.