motorsport

Team BMW’s Colin Turkington was crowned champion for the third time in his career in the final round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch yesterday.

Turkington held a 34-point advantage going into the final weekend of the season, and he duly extended that gap by a further two in the opening contest around the legendary Kent circuit.

The Northern Ireland driver’s stellar season was one of incredible consistency as he won just one race during the 30-race campaign – at Oulton Park in June – but a further ten podium finishes underlined his brilliance.

Turkington finished 12th in race one and 22nd in the second race after he was shunted off the track. He then finished the final race in 26th place once it became apparent the title was safely in the bag.

The BMW ace said: “The emotions are just so raw. I was driving around there preparing for a dogfight in race three thinking how on earth I was going to get forward.

“I wasn’t expecting the news on the radio that I’d won the championship. I’m so pleased for so many people. The first one, I really wanted it for me. It was my goal in 2009 and I wanted it more than anything.

“With BMW’s support coming on-board last year, it’s so special to win it for them. It’s an amazing achievement and for West Surrey Racing, too – they never give up. We’re always the last in the pits on Saturday evening – we just work, work, work. That’s the secret.

“We never had the fastest car this year; we just kept at it, scoring points. I’m so pleased for my family.”

“We knew coming into the season that you’ve just got to score points. It’s very difficult to do as you can see from that race. I’ve had one win but ten podiums and they are as good as wins in this championship.

“This is the one that I wanted for my Mum, for Tipper (West Surrey Racing truck driver) and for Steve. There’s so many people that I wanted it for, I’m so pleased for them and for my mum.”