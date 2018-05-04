PICTURES: Spectacular action from Tandragee 100 qualifying

Derek Sheils topped the times in the Superbike and Supersport classes during practice for the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Friday evening.

Sheils saw off Derek McGee in both sessions to secure pole position, with Manx rider Dan Kneen third quickest in the Superbike class on the Tyco BMW.

Mullingar rider McGee was on form as he led the way in the Moto3/125GP class from Adam McLean and Paul Robinson, with McGee also fastest in the Supertwins session from McLean and newcomer Davey Todd.

Roads close on Saturday at 10am for an eight-race schedule.

Pictures: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.