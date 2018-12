It was the draw every team wanted to avoid in the first round of the Ulster Women's Junior Cup, away to Queen's University.

However, Portadown are pressing their case in the same division, Ulster Women's Championship Two, and this could be a closer contest than some may expect at The Dub, Upper Malone, on Sunday (1pm).

Hear from Portadown coach Clive Anderson and captain Jill Irwin ahead of the challenge.