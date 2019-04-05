Premier League Darts at the SSE Arena with Daryl Gurney featuring

THE second half of the Unibet Premier League season began at The SSE Arena in Belfast on Thursday, as Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney bids to continue his Play-Off surge against Rob Cross.

Following the elimination of Raymond van Barneveld after last week’s double-header in Rotterdam, the remaining eight players are now battling for four spots in May’s Play-Offs.