Reigning champion Colin Turkington signs new British Touring Car deal with Team BMW

Team BMW have confirmed that triple BTCC Champion Colin Turkington will return to the British Touring Car Championship to defend his 2018 crown.

The Portadown driver recorded his third BTCC title with WSR-run Team BMW in 2018, scoring 10 podiums – more than any other driver – and finishing inside the top five on 15 occasions at the wheel of his BMW 125i M Sport.

In 2019 Turkington will begin his 15th season in the nation’s favourite motorsport series, as he aims to become only the second ever driver to win the title four times.

“My 2018 title was definitely one of my best, and my goal is always to achieve just that; be the best I can in both life and motorsport,” said Turkington.

“It’s been important for me to take the time to let my 2018 season sink in and figure out how to improve for this coming season.

“Becoming a triple BTCC champion felt great, but I’m hungry for much more and racing with Team BMW gives me this opportunity.

“I’m thrilled by the commitment from BMW that allows me to stay in one of the most desired seats in global touring cars and with a team who continue to set the benchmark,” he added.

“Team BMW is the place to be and we want to continue to make history together. This is where I’m happiest; with people I trust, and when I’m happy, I perform.”

Turkington made his BTCC debut with West Surrey Racing in 2002 and has spent his most successful years in the series with the Sunbury-on-Thames team; notching up all his overall Drivers’ titles as well as four of his five Independents’ crowns in BMW machinery.

In total he has won 46 times in the BTCC, placing him fifth on the series’ all-time winners’ list, as well as recording 133 podium finishes, 17 pole positions and 52 fastest laps.

Brands Hatch hosts the opening rounds of the championship from April 6-7.