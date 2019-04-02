Rory Best: Ankle injury rules Ulster captain out of Guinness PRO14 game in Glasgow

It did not come as a massive surprise on Tuesday morning when Ulster Rugby confirmed captain Rory Best would miss Friday night's Guinness PRO14 game against Glasgow.

He suffered a left ankle injury during the first quarter of last Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final 21-18 loss to Leinster in Dublin.

Ulster Rugby confirmed on Tuesday morning he had an ankle ligament injury and would miss the game against Glasgow.

There was no recovery time offered by the club, but it would be hoped the talismanic international hooker would return before the end of the season.

As Ulster battle for a place in the play-offs of the PRO14, after Glasgow they go to Edinburgh and then face Leinster as the end of the month in the last of the regular league games.

Skills coach Dan Soper had outlined the injury updates at Monday's weekly pre-match media briefing - you can watch our video.