Rory Best still ponders on ulster future

Ulster captain Rory Best admits being involved in the preparations for a big European Cup tie against Leinster are the sorts of games that want you to keep on playing.

The 36-year-old has already confirmed he will probably retire from international rugby with Ireland at the end of the World Cup this autumn.

But the British Lion revealed yesterday he is still to have a conversation with Ulster Rugby about his future with the Province post World Cup.

The 218 -times capped Ulster hooker will lead his side out at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday when Ulster face defending European Cup champions and provincial rivals Leinster in the quarter-finals.

And while that is what Best is focused on he admitted on Tuesday he was not sure about Ulster within himself.

“I think it was the right time with Ireland,” he said.

“The World Cup was a really good goal for me internationally. It takes you away for a lot of the time, international rugby.

“It’s not just the games, it’s the preparation and everything that goes with it.

“In terms of Ulster, we haven’t had the conversation, I wanted to get back here and get settled in again (after Six Nations perioid) and just see how things are going.

“I’ll have the conversation with Dan (McFarland) and Bryn (Cunningham) and see what everyone wants to do.

“It’s not something I’ve thought much about. Because the contract was up to the World Cup, I thought it was the right time to answer the question on that but I’m not even sure on that (Ulster) myself .”