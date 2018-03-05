RUGBY: Semi-final draw for River Rock Towns’ Cup is revealed

Ballyclare got the draw no one wanted in Monday’s River Rock Towns’ Cup semi-finals - away to favourites City of Armagh II.

The East Antrim club will travel to the Palace Grounds on Saturday, March 17.

The Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship One side are still battling strongly on the league front, sitting in second place three points behind Instonians and with a game in hand.

Ulster 2nd XV side, Armagh, lost out in the final of the Millar McCall Wylie Junior Cup to Ballynahinch II just before Christmas and are aiming to go one better in the Provincial Towns’ Cup.

With home advantage they will start as favourites to secure a second visit this season to Kingspan Stadium.

There is an all Championship One clash in the second semi-final with Portadown and Carrick set to meet at Chambers Park, Portadown,

Both clubs have had mixed seasons on the league front, but both are competing for a place in next season’s All Ireland Junior Cup and a close affair will be expected at the Mid Ulster venue.