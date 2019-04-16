Tandragee 100 confirms TV coverage in 2019

Highlights of this year’s 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 will be broadcast on BCC NI.

Greenlight TV will provide coverage of the famous Irish national road race, which is promoted by the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club Ltd.

Anne Forsythe, Clerk of the Course, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Greenlight TV are back on board again in 2019 with a highlights programme to be aired on BBC NI as well as across the globe.

“We appeal for everyone to support the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 by purchasing a programme as this is one of the main revenue streams for the event and/or make a donation in the bucket with the programme sellers.”

The Tandragee 100 will take place from May 3-4.