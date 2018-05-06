TANDRAGEE 100: English rider recovering from multiple fractures

An English rider involved in a crash at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday has praised the MCUI medical team for the swift treatment he received in the aftermath.

Benjamin Plant from Shropshire came off in a four-rider incident in the Junior Support race, which resulted in another competitor – Michael Nagle from Wexford – being airlifted to hospital.

On Sunday, Plant took to Twitter and revealed the extent of his injuries, which included fractures to his vertebrae, ribs and shoulder fractures and a collapsed lung.

A familiar face at the Irish national meetings, Plant – who was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital – wrote: ‘Collapsed lung, fluid on the chest, T8 (vertebrae) facture, seven broken ribs, one fractured shoulder blade, but had the best time ever at the Tandragee 100. Thank you to everyone involved. I'll be back next year’.

Praising the ‘flying doctors’ medical team, Plant said: ‘Owe these guys today, amazing professionals. Thank you’.

Meanwhile, Nagle is described as stable in the Royal Victoria Hospital. The organisers on Saturday said none of the competitors involved had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Racing was delayed by more than two hours following the red flag incident in the Junior Support race.