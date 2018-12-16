Ulster men’s and women’s weekend hockey summary

Belfast Harlequins will meet Pegasus in the Boxing Day Denman Ulster Shield final after yesterday’s semi-finals at Stormont.

Pegasus thrashed Ards 7-2 before Quins beat Ulster Elks 2-1 in the second semi which was a much closer game as the scoreline suggests.

Ards were no match for Pegasus in the first semi and there was no way back after they made a dreadful start, conceding five goals in the opening 23 minutes.

Lucy McKee, Shirley McCay, Kate Gourley (2) and Ruth Maguire were on target before Caroline Adams pulled one back.

Francesca Brown made it 5-2 in the 43rd minute but McCay and Taite Doherty replied to to seal an emphatic Pegasus victory.

The second semi-final was a much closer contest as Elks, with Ireland star Megan Frazer pulling the strings, gave as good as they got after trailing to a seventh minute Jenna Watt goal.

Frazer levelled from a penalty corner in the 31st minute but Quins made it an all EY Irish Hockey League final as Abigail Edwards netted the winner from a set-piece with 16 minutes left.

In the men’s Ulster Premier League, Bangor moved to the top of the table after Harry Dow got the winner in a 1-0 victory over Raphoe.

Champions Kilkeel defeated Instonians 3-2 with a late winner from Johnny Aiken while

in the other games to survive the weather,

Civil Service drew 2-2 with South Antrim and Newry Olympic defeated Portadown 3-2.