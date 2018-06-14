Ulster Sidecar and Quad Racing action at Tandragee

On Saturday the fifth round of the Ulster Sidecar and Quad Racing Championship makes a welcome return to the riders’ favourite circuit at Tandragee after a few years break, hosted by the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club Off Road Section.

The spectacular circuit will be new to all the Youth Classes as they have never raced here before and will be unfamiliar to many of the competitors as it has been modified since their last visit, so it will be a level playing field all round.

In the Ballymac Hotel Sidecarcross Championship, defending Ulster Champion Neil Campbell and Craig Parmenter will be absent due to a non-racing related surgery for Neil, this is leaving the Championship in the hands of his rival, Lisburn’s Gary Moulds and his English passenger Steve Kirwin.

Moulds and Kirwin have a 56 points lead in the championship over Geoff and David Ingram while third is still held by Campbell and Parmenter, Dromore crew Johnny Wilson and Louise Houston however are closing on that third place.

In the Gilchrist Plant Hire Premier Quad class, reigning Champion Michael McAneney from Limavady holds a lead of 22 points over Meath rider Leon Rodgers with veteran multi Champion Justin Reid third, 17 adrift of Rodgers.

Only four points separate leader Pat Whelan from Sean Cassidy in the GMG Contracts Clubman’s Quad Class while Stewart McMullan has a maximum 250 points in an unbeaten run so far in the J&L Race Prep/Lloyd Acoustics Youth Quad Class.

The 110cc class is a tighter affair with any one of four riders in the mix so far, with Luke Dillon ahead on 185 points.

Racing starts at 11:00am, admission for a full programme of 18 races is £5 for adults with under 14’s free.

Meanwhile, Athlone on Sunday is the venue for round four of the Irish solo Championship, where Five-5 Sport KTM’s Richard Bird has a comfortable lead 50 point lead in the Expert MX1 class.