WATCH: Ireland captain Rory Best assesses the Welsh victory and looks ahead to Scotland

A bonus point win over Wales in Dublin, coupled with Scotland's defeat of England has Ireland on course for a Championship Grand Slam

Ireland are now the only nation remaining with a 100 per cent record in the 2018 Nat West 6 Nations Championship.

A 37-27 win over Wales in Dublin which secured a try bonus point and put them five points clear at the head of the Championship after Scotland shocked England at Murrayfield.

That sets up a huge game for Rory Best and Co in a fortnight against the Scots before the final game against England a week later.