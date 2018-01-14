WATCH: Rory Best happy to end a remarkable haunting statistic

It was incredible to think that the captain of Ireland and Ulster, Rory Best, had not played in a winning Ulster side for 386 days!

Bast last won in the Ulster jersey in December 2016 against Connacht.

In fairness to the talismanic Ulster and Ireland player, he had only played 10 games for his Province since then, International call-ups, injuries and player welfare management curtailing his appearance since that win over Connacht.

With the local media Best has enjoyed some quips about the remarkable statistic, but he finally ended the hoodoo, and there was no better time to do it than in a European Champions Cup pool match, leading Ulster to a crucial 20-13 win over La Rochelle to take control of pool one with just one round of games to go.

Best also scored a try and his performance overall deservedly saw him pick up the Heineken man of the match award.