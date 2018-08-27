WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Gold for Northern Ireland rower Sam McKeown in Shanghai

Portadown rower Sam McKeown recently finished the World University Championships with gold glory in Shanghai.

The 23-year-old engineering student at Queen’s University started out in the sport with the River Bann club as a teenager.

His success in the men’s single scull proved a proud moment for Portadown Boat Club.

“We are so proud of Sam and his achievements,” said Portadown Boat Club captain Christine McCullough. “We think his years rowing at Portadown Boat Club set him up for his gold at the World Uni Championships!

“This really is an amazing achievement as only one person from each country can enter a category, so Sam is not only the best university single sculler in the UK but also the world.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sport can contact Portadown Boat Club via e-mail PortadownBoatClubMembership@gmail.com or the Facebook page.