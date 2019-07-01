Additional train tickets now available online for The 148th Open

Translink has announced additional train tickets are now available to book online for The 148th Open.

The development comes following high customer demand as spectators follow advice to plan their journeys in advance and take advantage of special public transport arrangements.

A major transport plan will be in place during the Championship week including a wide range of bus, coach and train services.

From Wednesday 17th – Sunday 21st July, customers travelling before 10am by train to Portrush for the golf or other purposes are strongly advised to book their journey online now.

Passengers can book for travel from any main station from Belfast to Portrush.

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations, said: “Many spectators have already followed our travel advice and booked their tickets early. We have continued to monitor demand and are pleased to announce additional rail capacity to get people to all the action on the Causeway Coast.

“Every available train, coach and bus will be in operation to deliver our transport plan with thousands of additional seats available.

“The golf course is just a short walk from the new Portrush Train Station and the event’s main bus/coach hub so public transport is a convenient travel option for spectators.

“With the event just around the corner, we’re strongly encouraging anyone planning to travel to Portrush during the Championship week to visit our website now and plan their journey.”

From Wednesday 17 until Sunday 21 July 2019, there will be enhanced capacity on normal train services plus additional early morning trains from Belfast and additional evening services from Portrush and Coleraine. There’s an hourly train service and enhanced capacity from Derry~Londonderry to Coleraine plus additional early morning services and a convenient Portrush bus connection.

Special day return coaches will operate between Europa Buscentre in Belfast to Portrush. Spectators can also choose the Goldline 218 coach service from Belfast or 234 service from Derry~Londonderry to Coleraine with onward Portrush bus connection.

Local Ulsterbus 140 services travelling between Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart will also be enhanced and stop at major caravan/camping sites along the route. An additional morning and evening service will also operate on both Ulsterbus 402 between Coleraine and Ballycastle and Ulsterbus 134 between Coleraine and Limavady.

For full details on all of Translink’s train, coach and bus services visit www.translink.co.uk/the148thopen and follow the latest travel updates @Translink_NI #OpenTravel.