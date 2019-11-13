Don’t miss Tesco staff’s Fight Night for Lexie this Saturday

Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon are donning their boxing gloves in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown from 7pm.

Eight-year-old Lexie from Waringstown was diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder called 1Q44 Microdeletion when she was just one year old. The disease causes her to have global development delay, epilepsy and hyper mobility, which makes getting about very difficult. Tickets cost £10 for information go to Lexie’s Charity Fight Night facebook page.