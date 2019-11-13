Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon get ready for their Fight Night to raise funds to buy Lexie a trike for Christmas

Don’t miss Tesco staff’s Fight Night for Lexie this Saturday

Tickets are going fast for this Saturday’s Fight Night to raise funds to buy a special little girl a trike for Christmas.

Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:41 pm

Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon are donning their boxing gloves in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown from 7pm.

Eight-year-old Lexie from Waringstown was diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder called 1Q44 Microdeletion when she was just one year old. The disease causes her to have global development delay, epilepsy and hyper mobility, which makes getting about very difficult. Tickets cost £10 for information go to Lexie’s Charity Fight Night facebook page.

Julie Wilson vs Rachel Kinnen

Shea Rennie vs Peadar Quinn

Stephen Campbell vs Andrew Johnston

Owen McConville vs Timothy Burke

