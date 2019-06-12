Hockey Ireland scores a winner with Charles Hurst

The Ireland women’s teams received a boost ahead of the weekend semi-finals at the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge when official driving partners of Hockey Ireland, Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover, reeved into Havelock Park on Tuesday.

It had the desired effect with Ireland thumping Sinagpore 11-0 in their final pool game which secured their place not only at the top of the group but in the semi-finals on Saturday.

As official driving partners for the FIH Series Finals, Jaguar Land Rover will be supplying 2 liveried Range Rover Discovery vehicles which will be bringing dignitaries to the match in Banbridge this weekend.

Ireland will find out on Thursday who they will meet in the semi-finals - either Scotland or Czech Republic who play in the crossover games at Havelock Park, Maylaysia and France meeting in the other to determine who will go forward to meet the other group winners, South Koera.

Reaching Sunday’s final has the added incentive of a securing places in the Olympic Qualifying tournaments for Tokoyo 2020.