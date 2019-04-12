Iain Henderson: Ulster lock on crucial end-season games and thoughts on World Cup with Ireland

Iain Henderson will lead Ulster in Friday night's crunch Guinness PRO14 game against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

The captain discusses the importance of the remaining regular league season game and the desire to play more knockout rugby before the season having suffered a European Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Leinster in Dublin last month.

He also looks ahead to the World Cup with Ireland during an interview with sports editor Richard Mulligan when we was attending a Kingspan Coaching Masterclass with pupils from Edenderry Primary School in Portadown.