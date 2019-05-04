Live updates from the Around A Pound Tandragee 100!

Stay tuned for live updates from today’s 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 in Co. Armagh.
Roads are now closed around the 5.3-mile course in Co. Armagh, with the first race on the programme – the Supersport event – set to get underway shortly.
Today’s race schedule is as follows:
RACE 1
Rapid International Supersport 600
RACE 2
Principal Insurance Junior Support
RACE 3
McCrum’s Motorcycles Aprilia Open Race
RACE 4
Phillips Riddell Memorial Classic
RACE 5
Tayto N.I. Supertwin
RACE 6
City Autos Lightweight Moto3/125GP
RACE 7
Tandragee Supervalu Senior Support
RACE 8
Around A Pound Tandragee 100