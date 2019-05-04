Live updates from the Around A Pound Tandragee 100!

Stay tuned for live updates from today’s 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 in Co. Armagh.

Roads are now closed around the 5.3-mile course in Co. Armagh, with the first race on the programme – the Supersport event – set to get underway shortly.

Today’s race schedule is as follows:

RACE 1

Rapid International Supersport 600

RACE 2

Principal Insurance Junior Support

RACE 3

McCrum’s Motorcycles Aprilia Open Race

RACE 4

Phillips Riddell Memorial Classic

RACE 5

Tayto N.I. Supertwin

RACE 6

City Autos Lightweight Moto3/125GP

RACE 7

Tandragee Supervalu Senior Support

RACE 8

Around A Pound Tandragee 100