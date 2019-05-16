LIVE updates from Thursday's opening races at the North West 200

The first three races of the 90th anniversary North West 200 will take place this evening.

The opening Supersport race is up first followed by the Superstock event and the Supertwin race.

Alastair Seeley is on pole in the Supersport class on the EHA Racing Yamaha from Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Yamaha), while Peter Hickman will start as favourite in the Superstock class on his Smiths Racing BMW after sealing the top spot on the grid from Glenn Irwin (Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki).

In the Supertwin class, Jamie Coward lines up on pole on his KTS Kawasaki from Michael Rutter (Bathams/KMR Kawasaki) and Derek McGee (KMR Kawasaki).

Roads are closed from 5pm-9pm.

Stay tuned for live updates!