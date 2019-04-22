North West 200 practice, race schedule and road closing times 2019

The international road racing season roars into life with the fonaCAB North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils from May 14-18 on the north coast.
The the full practice and race schedule for the 2019 event is as follows:
QUALIFYING SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Practice (Roads closed 9.15am-3pm)
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Practice (Roads closed 9.15am-3pm)
RACE SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, MAY 16
(Roads closed 5pm-9pm)
RACE 1 – SUPERSPORT
RACE 2 – SUPERSTOCK
RACE 3 – SUPERTWIN
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Roads closed (9.15am-7pm)
RACE 1 – SUPERSPORT
RACE 2 – SUPERBIKE
RACE 3 – SUPERTWIN
RACE 4 – SUPERSTOCK
RACE 5 –SUPERBIKE