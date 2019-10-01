Sparkling awards honours for our junior sports stars

Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre rolled out the red carpet on Friday, September 27 to welcome over 200 guests to the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Junior Sports Awards 2019 to celebrate what was an unforgettable year of sporting glory at a local level and pay tribute to the sports stars of the Borough.

Youth Male sponsored by McKeever Sports, Intersport Award winner: Caleb Ralston (Portadown Tennis Club) presented by Sarah Jane Owens (McKeever Sports, Intersport) and Seamus McGrath (ABCSF) and Lady Mary Peter

The prestigious event, which was compered by U105’s Denise Watson, featured a total of 65 nominations shortlisted across 12 categories.

The wealth of talent being honoured demonstrated that the Borough has a vast, rich and diverse pool of people who merit recognition for their outstanding sporting achievements and performances throughout the year.

Organised in partnership with the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, the evening brought together athletes, teams, coaches, clubs and volunteers, recognising and rewarding their achievements and celebrating commitment and excellence in participation and performance.

Addressing the award nominees, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon,

Youth Female sponsored by McKeever Sports, Intersport Award winner: Niamh McKiverigan (Powerhouse Sport) presented by Sarah Jane Owens (McKeever Sports, Intersport) and Lady Mary Peters

Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “Each year we continue to be in awe of the excellence achieved by our individuals, schools and clubs. It is our pleasure as a

Council to recognise your talents through these Awards and in so doing hopefully offer you the encouragement to go on to bigger and better things.”

Lady Mary Peters was the special guest for the evening who truly inspired the young people in the audience to keeping striving for all that they want to achieve and never give up reaching their goal.

The Sport Forum were overwhelmed, not least by the number of nominations, but primarily by the exceptional high standard of achievement which included Ulster, Irish, and Great Britain representation, as well competing at European and World Level.

Youth Club Team sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Award winner: City of Armagh Rugby Football Club U16 Team presented by Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Margaret Tinsley and John McConville (ABCSF)

Edith Jamison, Chairman of the Sports Forum, extended her thanks to the Lord Mayor for the support offered from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council which enables them to organise such important events and celebrate the sporting excellence across the Borough. She also paid thanks to the headline sponsor McKeever Sports, Intersport and each of the individual category sponsors.

Volunteer Awards sponsored by McKeever Sports, Intersport Award Winners: Robyn Doherty (Banbridge Netball Club) and Aaliyah McKinney (Armagh Special Olympics Swimming Club) presented by Louise Doone (McKeever Sports, Intersport)

Junior Sports Awards: Sports Person with a Disability sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Award winner: Caolan McConville (Ski Ability Northern Ireland) presented by Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell

Special Guests Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell, Lady Mary Peters, Denise Watson (U105 Sport), Sarah Jane Owens, Jolene McKee and Louise Doone (McKeever Sports, Intersport and Edith Jamison (Chairperson, Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Sports Forum)

Chairman's Award sponsored by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum Award winner: Seagoe Primary School presented by Edith Jamison (ABCSF) and Lady Mary Peters

School Coach sponsored by Sport NI Award Winner: Ciara Marley and Principal of Banbridge Academy Robin McLoughlin accepting on behalf of Mark Cordner presented by Richard Bullick (Sport NI) Cathal O'Neill (ABCSF)

Junior School Team sponsored by Donaghy's Shoefair Sports Award winner: Banbridge Academy U14 Boys Hockey Team presented by Michael Donaghy (Donaghy's Shoefair Sports) and Maurice Mayne (ABCSF)