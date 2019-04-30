Tandragee 100 road closing times and race schedule 2019

The 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 takes place this weekend in Co. Armagh hot on the heels of the season-opening Cookstown 100.

The line-up includes Derek Sheils on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki, plus Mullingar rider Derek McGee, McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean, Michael Sweeney on the Martin Jones Racing machines and Shaun Anderson, who will have his first roads outing on Noel William’s BMW.

The start of the Open race at last year's Around A Pound Tandragee 100.

Roads close on Friday, May 3 for practice from 3pm to 9pm and on Saturday, May 4 from 10am, reopening no later than 7pm.

RACE SCHEDULE

RACE 1

Rapid International Supersport 600

RACE 2

Principal Insurance Junior Support

RACE 3

McCrum’s Motorcycles Aprilia Open Race

RACE 4

Phillips Riddell Memorial Classic

RACE 5

Tayto N.I. Supertwin

RACE 6

City Autos Lightweight Moto3/125GP

RACE 7

Tandragee Supervalu Senior Support

RACE 8

Around A Pound Tandragee 100