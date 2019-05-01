Tandragee 100 TV highlights, date and time confirmed

Highlights of the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 will be shown as part of BBC Sport NI's Bikes! road racing series.

The Irish national road race in Co. Armagh will take place this weekend with practice on Friday, May 3 from 3pm-9pm. Roads will close on race day, Saturday, May 4, from 10am, reopening no later than 7pm for the main race programme.

Presenter Stephen Watson will host the highlights programme on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm on Monday, May 13, as part of the build-up to the North West 200.

The first programme in the series featuring the Cookstown 100 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 on BBC One NI at 10.35pm.