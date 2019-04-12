Tandragee hosts round two of Irish Motocross Championships

Round two of the MCUI Irish Motocross Championships takes place at Tandragee MX Park near Laurelvale on Saturday and after the opening round in Cork it’s all to play for at the Co. Armagh venue.

The championship got off to a great start in Cork with the Premier MX1 Class being led by defending Champion Richard Bird on his Five5 motorsport Watt Motorcycles KTM, but the Lisburn man is only two points ahead of John Meara on his Norman Watt Kawasaki, with brother Jason Meara only three adrift of him.

Ex-Irish and Ulster Champion Robert Hamilton on the Go-MX/Norman Watt KTM by Enjoy is fourth, tied on points with Norman Watt Kawasaki’s Jason Meara. Five behind are the next generation of riders, Dundonald Yamaha star James Mackrel, and Ballymoney’s Jordan McCaw on the Carmichael’s Bar Bistro and Restaurant KTM.

In the Premier MX2 Class, the youngsters dominate with young Dubliner Jake Sheridan leading by seven points from his neighbour David Galvin.

The Semi Expert MX1 class is led by a Ballygowan’s Aaron Ashton by a point from Ballymena man Sean Laverty, Gary Marmion and Kyle Farrell McCauley are tied for third, seven points behind Laverty.

Crossgar teenager Connor Mullan seems almost unbeatable so far this year on his KTM and leads the Semi Expert MX2 class from Dollingstown’s William McBride on the Yamaha by nine points, with is ex-Quad Champion Leon Rodgers on his Yamaha in third.

Clubman MX1 sees Kealin McLaughlin lead by three points from Josh Rea while Ardglass youngster Eoin Duffy leads the Clubman MX2.

A healthy field of Veterans also turned out in Cork and the over 45 Veterans Class is led by ex-GP star Laurence Spence on his TM, while the Over 35 Grade A’s is led by Mick Mooney from Daryl Maguire.

Macej Goldyn leads the Semi Experts with the Clubmen led by Brian Presho.

Racing is scheduled to start at 11am.