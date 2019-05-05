Watch: A memorable day for Ulster captain Rory Best

Ulster captain Rory Best led his side out to Kingspan Stadium on Saturday and to a 21-13 victory over Connacht in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final qualifier.

On the occasion of his last game at the famous Belfast venue which he has graced for 15 years, he got a rousing reception from the packed stadium.

Best will retire from the professional game when Ireland's participation in the Rugby World Cup in Japan this autumn ends.

And while it was a Kingspan farewell to remember in the win over Connacht, Best and the squad will now target a PRO14 final when they meet Glasgow at Scotstoun in the semi-final on May 17.

Ulster captain Rory Best emerges from the tunnel at Kingspan Stadium with his children Ben, Penny and Richie

Ulster captain Rory Best emerges from the tunnel at Kingspan Stadium with his children Ben, Penny and Richie