WATCH: Guy Martin flat-out on his way to victory at the Tandragee 100

Guy Martin made a winning return to Irish road racing as the Lincolnshire star won the Classic 1000 race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

Martin, who last raced at the event in 2017 as part of the Honda Racing team ahead of his Isle of Man TT comeback, claimed the victory by seven seconds from Richard Ford.

Lincolnshire's Guy Martin at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

The 37-year-old missed the Cookstown 100 last weekend after submitting a provisional entry, but Martin made amends on his home-built BSA Rocket machine.

He finished second on the road overall behind Classic 500 race winner Dean Stimpson, who held on to win by 2.4 seconds in the five-lap event. Martin, though, set the fastest lap overall at 90.038mph, showing he has lost none of his competitive edge.

Barry Davidson, sixth overall, was the winner of the Classic 350 race.