WATCH: Ireland's Lizzie Colvin reflects on defeat to Korea and looks ahead to the European Championships and Olympic Qualifying tournaments

It was a bittersweet end to the FIH Series Finals for Ireland as they lost 3-1 to Korea at Banbridge.

However, having assured a place in the Olympic Qualifying tournament later in the year 24 hours earlier, the Irish girls had achieved their main goal from the week-long tournament at Havelock Park.

Lizzie Colvin reflects on the week which included wins over Czech Republic (twice), Malaysia and Singapore, and she also looks ahead to the forthcoming European Championships in Antwerp and the Olympic Qualifying tournament, with that dream of going to Tokyo 2020 still on the cards.