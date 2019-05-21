Watch: Rory Best and Darren Caves "are heroes" in Ulster says Louis Ludik

Louis Ludik described his Ulster team mates Rory Best and Darren Cave as heroes after they wore the jersey for the last time in Glasgow.

Best and Cave retired from Ulster following the loss to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun in a Guinness PRO14 Final Series semi-final.

Captain Best will officially hang up the professional boots when Ireland finish their Rugby World Cup campaign in the autumn in Japan.

In spite of the disappointment of losing the semi-final, Ludik hailed the contribution of the two stalwarts.