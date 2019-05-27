Portadown confirm trio set to exit club

Big changes are afoot at Portadown FC as experienced duo Kevin Braniff and Sean Mackle are among several players heading out the exit door.

The club confirmed on Monday that the experienced Braniff is to leave the club after agreeing to the termination of his contract which still had another year to run.

Midfielder Mackle is also set to leave Shamrock Park after he was placed on the transfer list. The club have given him permission to speak to other teams.

The Ports also confirmed defender Ross Larkin has turned down the clubs final offer of a new contract and as a result will leave the club when his current contract expires.