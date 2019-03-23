Win a Kingspan Coaching Masterclass for your primary school with Ulster Rugby

Ever wanted to get some coaching from among the best?

Kingspan, official sponsor of Ulster Rugby, is offering you the chance to win a coaching masterclass for your primary school, with an opportunity to train with selected players and get first hand coaching from some of the backroom staff at Kingspan Stadium when they visit your school.

In our easy to enter competition you and your classmates could receive a visit from some of the Ulster players and coaching staff you see at every home game in the PRO14 Championship or European Champions Cup.

It is an opportunity not to be missed!

For your chance to win this prize for your local primary school simply follow the instructions below.

Send the correct answer to our question posed to richard.mulligan@jpimedia.co.uk and include your name, age, address, a daytime telephone number and the name of the school. Please include Kingspan Coaching Masterclass in the email subject header.

The winner of the Kingspan coaching masterclass prize will be drawn from the correct entries received.

Question: Which Ulster Rugby player is the joint top try-scorer in this years’ Champions Cup?”

Entries must be received by noon on Tuesday, March 26.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1. This competition is open to those aged over 18, who reside in Ulster except employees of Kingspan and its subsidiary companies, their agencies, and anyone professionally connected with this promotion.

2. The competition prizes are offered by Kingpsan and the competition closing for entries at noon on Tuesday, March 26.

3. The winner will receive a coaching visit from a qualified Ulster Rugby youth coach, with three members of the senior Ulster Rugby squad participating in the session. The winner will inform the promoter of the primary school they wish to receive the prize. The school children participating in the coaching masterclass must be between the age of 8-13 years old.

4. The winning class or team must have no more than 25 pupils to participate in the training session.

5. The winning school must supply an appropriate number of teachers to supervise the pupils for the duration of the coaching session.

6. The winning school must supply a pitch or sports hall required to host the coaching masterclass

7. Subject to availability of players and coach.

8. Prize cannot be changed or exchanged.

9. The winner will be chosen from all appropriate entries. Entry posts (for facebook entries) must be set as public to be considered for selection and an arrangement will be made with all winners in relation to claiming their prize.

10. Kingspan hold the right to contact competition entrants via phone, e-mail and/or any other means of communication for the purpose of notifying competition winners and to attain delivery details etc.

11. If the winner does not respond within two days of being notified, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited, and another winner can be selected.

12. Kingspan retains sole discretion to withhold prizes without liability if, in its view, a winner is ineligible, the entry is invalid, or a winner does not meet the necessary requirements as set out in these terms and conditions. Kingspan reserves the right to withdraw or amend the promotion in the event of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Kingspan decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

13. Kingspan does not accept responsibility for late, lost, ineligible or incomplete submissions or entries. Responsibility cannot be accepted for entries invalidated by technical problems beyond the control of the Promoter or problems accessing the website. All internet connection charges shall be the entrant’s responsibility.

14. Details of participants and winners shall be retained by the Promoter for the purpose of this Promotion. By entering the competition participants accept that should they win, their name (initial and surname) may be published online, in print or in any other outlet seen fit by The Promoter.

15. To the extent permitted by law, Kingspan excludes all liability whatsoever to entrants and the winner in relation to the Promotion and prize(s) to be awarded.

16. Kingspan reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at their sole discretion and without notice