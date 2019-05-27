Young Portadown FC duo off to Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed two rising stars of Northern Ireland football from Irish League side Portadown, WRITES MARK McMAHON.

Gerard Storey (17) and Harry Anderson (16) have both signed for the Fratton Park outfit and will follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Eoin Teggart who joined the club last summer.

Highly-rated Storey is a central midfielder who has played for Northern Ireland at under-16 and 17 level.

He already has first-team football under his belt, playing Championship football for the Shamrock Park outfit last season.

Portadown saw off stiff competition from some of Northern Ireland’s top clubs last summer to secure the services of the talented teenager.

Anderson is a striker who impressed for the Mid-Ulster side’s under-20 team last term.

He made one senior appearance for Matthew Tipton’s side and the manager said: “Gerard is a lovely footballer and I’m confident he has the ability and temperament to progress and improve in a full-time environment at Portsmouth.

“He plays centre midfield and his range of passing is unbelievable. He has every pass in the locker - short clever passes and 60 yard passes.

“Everybody wanted to sign him - Linfield , Cliftonville, Glenavon, Ballymena United.

“But he came to Portadown because I guaranteed him first team football.

“People told me “you can’t put him in, it’s hurly burly in the Championship”, but I trusted his ability on the ball and I was determined to get him into the team. He repaid that faith.”

Tipton added: “Harry probably isn’t as well know to followers of our first team, but he is a young man with tremendous potential as a centre forward.

“He has been the mainstay of our successful U20s league-winning team over the last two seasons and having been at the club since the age of six, this is a great move for him.

“It’s also great reward for the youth coaches who have worked with Harry over the past 10 years.

“Both boys go with my warmest wishes for a long and successful career.”