Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams gives Giant's Causeway thumbs up on Instagram

Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams, has championed the Giant's Causeway on Instagram.

The 20 year-old English actress, who plays Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series, posted three photographs on Instagram she took during a visit to the Giant's Causeway recently.

Williams has more than 7.3 million followers on Instagram.

The weather may have been found wanting during Williams' visit but she said she was "glowin even when the sun isn't".

Williams posted a selfie of herself along with her boyfriend, a shot of waves lapping against the rocks and a final photo of herself and her boyfriend standing on top of the world famous basalt columns.

"Love Ireland - want to go back," commented one of Williams' followers on Instagram.

"Oh my God, the Giant's Causeway is the most beautiful place ever," added another.

Filming has started in Northern Ireland for season eight of Game of Thrones which is due to be broadcast in 2018.