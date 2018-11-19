Give My Head Peace is back - apply now for tickets

Give My Head Peace will be making a popular return to BBC NI television with a Christmas Special

Da, Cal, Ma, Uncle Andy, Billy and Dympna will be up to their usual comedy antics alongside Big Mervyn, Pastor Begbie and some special guests and new characters.

Donna Traynor caught up with Damon Quinn (Cal) and Tim McGarry (Da) to find out how you can apply for tickets to the Give My Head Peace Christmas Special being recorded in BBC Blackstaff studios, Belfast on Monday 10 December

For audiences who want to experience the inside of Uncle Andy's house or to visit flat 47A Davis Tower, then BBC Northern Ireland’s Blackstaff Studio A is the place to be. Attending the Give My Head Peace recording not only provides an opportunity to enjoy the programme before everyone else - those in the audience will also witness the bits that will never make it onto our television screens!

There is expected to be a high demand for tickets for this recording and tickets will be limited to two per applicant and allocated by random draw.

Audiences can apply for tickets at bbc.co.uk/tickets from today (Monday 19 November) until 10pm on Sunday (November 25).

The recording will take place on Monday 10 December