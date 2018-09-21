Win up to £1K with Iconic Bronze and Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

Iconic Bronze Extra Dark has teamed up with the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast in a spectacular prize for our readers

To celebrate the launch of Iconic Bronze Extra Dark, Johnston Press NI have teamed up with the tanning brand to offer one lucky reader a year’s supply of the new Lotion and Mousse and a luxurious overnight break in the AA 5-star Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast for two people in a deluxe suite with a bottle of bubbly, evening meal, breakfast the following morning and a delightful late check-out.

Iconic Bronze is celebrating the launch of Iconic Bronze Extra Dark

Twelve lucky runners-up will each win Iconic Bronze Airbrush Body Bling Instant Tan and a luxury mitt. The new Iconic Bronze Tan Extra Dark is designed to give you a nourishing, ready-to-wear, golden tan with a deeper hue in both the Lotion and Mousse formulas which are nourishing and paraben free, enriched with Sunflower Oil to aid moisture retention and improve hydration levels within the skin.

When combined, Omega 6 and 9 - the secret to visible radiance - enhance the complexion and improve the skin’s texture and softness all the while boasting a beautiful floral fragrance. To find out more or to purchase, go to www.IconicBronze.ie.

Situated in the heart of Belfast city, Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast is a five star, super-elegant masterpiece. The hotel has a stunning contemporary design set in chic elegance boasting fabulous guestrooms, incredible food, a much-loved bar, state-of-the-art conference rooms and amazing service. The hotel has recently upgraded all of its 146 elegant guestrooms and the results are sublime.

For further information go to www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question...

What is the name of the new tan launched by Iconic Bronze?

Send your answers to: kathryn.mckenna@jpress.co.uk before October 5.

One lucky winner will be chosen at random. Please include daytime contact details with all entries.

Terms and conditions apply.