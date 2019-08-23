Dance on with Cliona Hagan

As part of her Dance On tour, Irish country music singer and Dancing with the Stars contestant, Cliona Hagan, will be performing at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on September 12.

Cliona will perform hits from her latest album Secret Love including all the fan-favourites Born To Run, 1-2-3, and McCarthy’s Party.

It has been an amazing couple of years for Cliona filled with awards nights, festivals, arenas and shows.

She has won a host of awards over the last two years and she was delighted to have been the opening act at the Harvest Country Music Festival, she has also released her latest album Secret Love. 2019 has been an unforgettable year so far for Cliona, being announced as a Dancing With The Stars contestant and reaching the Final of the popular show on RTÉ 1. She also began her Dance On tour at Easter, had a packed summer of festival dates and is now back on the road again.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or online at visitarmagh.com.