Help at hand as A-Level results arrive

Looking for advice after exams? The Northern Ireland Careers Service is here to help you.

Obtaining exam results is an exciting and important milestone in the life of a young person and making informed decisions about the various career options available is vital to effective career planning.

The Department for the Economy’s Careers Service is here to help, providing impartial advice and guidance on a range of career options including further and higher education, apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships, training, employment and voluntary work opportunities.

Frances O’Hara, Head of the Northern Ireland Careers Service, said: “It is important that those receiving exam results or making decisions about the next steps on their career paths have all the relevant information about future education, training and employment opportunities. Careers Advisers, as part of the guidance process, access the very latest information available, such as the Department’s recently updated Skills Barometer, which provides an up-to-date assessment of the future skills needs of the Northern Ireland economy. The report provides students and parents with information on the current and future labour market trends, as well as employment prospects by level of education and course.

“I would encourage students, to take advantage of the professional advice and guidance available from your careers adviser to help you take the next step. A comprehensive guidance service is available for those hoping to progress into post 16 and 18 opportunities at this time. Young people and parents can also access useful information through the Careers Service website at www.nidirect.gov.uk/careers which also contains contact details of careers offices throughout Northern Ireland.

“If you need immediate advice and guidance following your exam results, I recommend you use the online webchat facility at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-with-a-careers-adviser. You can contact a careers adviser by clicking on the ‘Chat with an adviser’ button or you can speak with an adviser by calling 0300 200 7820. This service is available from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. However, we have extended opening hours to 7pm on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 August to provide additional support for those getting their A level results.

“For those seeking advice following their GCSE results the opening hours have also been extended to 7pm on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 August.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone well and to reassure you that the Careers Service team is available to help you access the pathway best suited to you and your career ambitions.”