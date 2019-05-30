Hopes high for Lurgan and Donacloney school sports funding

A broad welcome followed news that one Donaghcloney and two Lurgan schools have been earmarked for a possible sports funding boost of £1.5m.

Although at early stages, it is hoped to attract funding from Sports NI for Donacloney PS, Lismore Comprehensive and St Ronan’s College.

Cllr Liam Mackle

According to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, there are no financial implications in the initial stage of the process as this is essentially an ‘Expression of Interest’.

Early indicators suggest the following funding possibilities: Donacloney PS (2G surface & lights) £300k; Lismore Comprehensive (3G oversize pitch) £250k and St Ronans College (3G oversized pitch & Changing Accommodation) £950k.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said he was ‘delighted’ at the support for Donacloney PS to go forward. “I’ve been working on this iniative with full support of local sports clubs and boards of governors for a number of years.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said: “St Ronan’s and Lismore Comprehensive are in the process of developing new sites and this was critical to their selection to go forward. If this is successful it will be fantastic opportunity for both schools and the communities in Lurgan and Craigavon. I commend officers for their hard work in getting to this stage and hopefully the new partnership sports facilities will herald a new era of schools and communities working closer together.”