Event to raise funds for Cameron’s cancer battle

A ‘Blood and Thunder Night’ will take place in Lisburn on Saturday, January 13 to raise funds for a young Waringstown boy who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Twelve-year-old Cameron Truesdale was diagnosed with inoperable Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - a type of brain tumour - in January 2017. Since then he has been bravely battling the aggressive form of cancer.

With radiotherapy treatment provided through the NHS proving unsuccessful, Cameron’s family set about trying to raise £300,000 for specialist inter-arterial chemo and immunotherapy treatment in Mexico.

In September last year they made the marathon 5,000-mile trip to Monterey, where Cameron underwent the first stage of what his family hope will be life-saving treatment.

Cameron travelled back to Mexico for further treatment last Wednesday, and his family are delighted with the results so far, saying his tumour is shrinking and they are “on the right path”.

While more than £140,000 has already been raised by the family and their supporters, efforts are continuing to raise enough money for the remainder of Cameron’s treatment.

The Blood and Thunder Night in support of Cameron’s fund will take place in the 1st Blues Club, Sackville Street from 7pm.

The event will feature a variety of entertainment including a DJ, bands, a flute soloist and an auction and raffle. Everyone welcome.

Donations towards Cameron’s treatment can be made on the night, or online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cure4cam

